A peace plan in three stages? Fox News published details of the agreement between the US and Russia

The delegations of the United States and Russia agreed on a three-stage peace plan to end the war in Ukraine during talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh. This was reported on social network X by Fox News White House correspondent Jackie Heinrich, citing diplomatic sources close to the talks, UNN reports.

Details

According to the journalist, the plan provides for a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine and the signing of a final agreement. At the same time, the United States and Russia consider holding new elections in Ukraine a key condition for the success of the settlement process.

This point will undoubtedly cause controversy, as Russia does not hold real elections and Ukrainians do not accept the prospect of a pro-Russian puppet president - Heinrich notes.

According to the correspondent's interlocutors, Putin assesses the likelihood of a puppet president being elected in Ukraine as quite high, and is also convinced that any candidate other than the current president will be elected. At the same time, both Putin and Trump believe that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chances of being re-elected are low.

Recall

The Russian-American talks in Saudi Arabia lasted 4.5 hours and, according to the representative of the Russian delegation, Yuri Ushakov, went "well." At the same time, separate teams of negotiators from Russia and the United States will begin contacts on Ukraine "in due course.

In turn, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that four agreements with Russia had been reached. These include the restoration of diplomatic missions and the creation of a team for negotiations on Ukraine.