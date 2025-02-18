A peace plan in three stages? Fox News published details of the agreement between the US and Russia

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 26357 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 46568 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 90142 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 53024 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111667 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98921 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112248 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116617 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149737 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115129 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 52231 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106456 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 63512 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 24645 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 49537 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 90142 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111667 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149737 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140606 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 173080 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 21300 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 49537 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132986 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134877 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163309 views
A peace plan in three stages? Fox News published details of the agreement between the US and Russia

A peace plan in three stages? Fox News published details of the agreement between the US and Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35148 views

During the talks in Riyadh, the US and Russian delegations agreed on a three-stage peace plan. The plan envisages a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine, and the signing of a final agreement.

The delegations of the United States and Russia agreed on a three-stage peace plan to end the war in Ukraine during talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh. This was reported on social network X by Fox News White House correspondent Jackie Heinrich, citing diplomatic sources close to the talks, UNN reports.

Details

According to the journalist, the plan provides for a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine and the signing of a final agreement. At the same time, the United States and Russia consider holding new elections in Ukraine a key condition for the success of the settlement process.

This point will undoubtedly cause controversy, as Russia does not hold real elections and Ukrainians do not accept the prospect of a pro-Russian puppet president 

- Heinrich notes.

According to the correspondent's interlocutors, Putin assesses the likelihood of a puppet president being elected in Ukraine as quite high, and is also convinced that any candidate other than the current president will be elected. At the same time, both Putin and Trump believe that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chances of being re-elected are low.

Recall

The Russian-American talks in Saudi Arabia lasted 4.5 hours and, according to the representative of the Russian delegation, Yuri Ushakov, went "well." At the same time, separate teams of negotiators from Russia and the United States will begin contacts on Ukraine "in due course.

In turn, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that four agreements with Russia had been reached. These include the restoration of diplomatic missions and the creation of a team for negotiations on Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
foks-niusFox News
donald-trumpDonald Trump
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

