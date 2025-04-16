$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3684 views

Harriet Dart asked the judge to tell Lois Boisson to use deodorant. After criticism, Dart apologized, and Boisson joked about a collaboration with Dove.

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

French tennis player Lois Boisson responded to Harriet Dart's statement with a post on social media. UNN reports with reference to The Guardian and The Tennis Letter.

Details

Young tennis star Harriet Dart from London caused a stir at the WTA clay tournament in Rouen, France. During the first round match, Dart asked the chair umpire to tell her French opponent Lois Boisson to use deodorant during the match, saying that "she smells very bad". Dart lost to Boisson 6:0, 6:3.

Dart's statement quickly spread on social media and sparked sharp criticism.

Sensation in Miami: 19-year-old Mensik defeats Djokovic at the ATP 1000 tournament31.03.25, 12:19 • 21267 views

After the match, the 110th-ranked player in the world reacted with a statement on Instagram, in which she explained that it was a spontaneous comment that she "regrets very much."

I want to apologize for what I said on the court today. It was a harsh comment that I sincerely regret

- Dart wrote.

During the incident, Boisson was too far away to hear Dart's comments, but the Frenchwoman later commented on the incident.

In her Instagram story, she posted an edited photo of herself holding a Dove deodorant and tagged the personal care brand, saying they "obviously need a collaboration."

Let us remind you

The Ukrainian women's tennis team has reached the final stage of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time in history. In September, the Ukrainian team will play in the World Final in China.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

