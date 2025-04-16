Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

French tennis player Lois Boisson responded to Harriet Dart's statement with a post on social media. UNN reports with reference to The Guardian and The Tennis Letter.

Young tennis star Harriet Dart from London caused a stir at the WTA clay tournament in Rouen, France. During the first round match, Dart asked the chair umpire to tell her French opponent Lois Boisson to use deodorant during the match, saying that "she smells very bad". Dart lost to Boisson 6:0, 6:3.



Dart's statement quickly spread on social media and sparked sharp criticism.

After the match, the 110th-ranked player in the world reacted with a statement on Instagram, in which she explained that it was a spontaneous comment that she "regrets very much."

I want to apologize for what I said on the court today. It was a harsh comment that I sincerely regret - Dart wrote.

During the incident, Boisson was too far away to hear Dart's comments, but the Frenchwoman later commented on the incident.

In her Instagram story, she posted an edited photo of herself holding a Dove deodorant and tagged the personal care brand, saying they "obviously need a collaboration."

