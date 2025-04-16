A bearing plant is on fire in Kursk: a pillar of smoke is visible from all over the city

Large fire in Russia at the Kursk Bearing Plant APZ-20. A pillar of black smoke is visible from various districts of the city of Kursk. UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

A fire broke out at a bearing plant (APZ-20 plant) in Kursk, Russia, which is located in the city.

The rubber processing workshop is on fire. The fire started inside the workshop and they initially tried to put it out on their own.

The acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexander Khinshtein, claims the relevant facts and reasons.

Locals reported huge columns of smoke on social networks, Russian media write.

It was reported that firefighters went to extinguish the fire. Later, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced the complexity of the fire extinguishing process:

the area of the fire reached 10,000 meters;

high fire load and design features of the building.

Recall

UNN previously reported that there was a fire in Ufa at an oil refinery. Local residents reported powerful explosions.

Repeated explosion at an oil depot in Russia after a drone attack: firefighters injured