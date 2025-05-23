The US is considering withdrawing thousands of troops from South Korea - WSJ
Kyiv • UNN
The Trump administration is considering withdrawing thousands of troops from South Korea. The Pentagon is developing a plan to move about 4,500 troops to other locations.
The United States is considering withdrawing approximately 4,500 American troops from South Korea, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources, writes UNN.
Details
"The Trump administration is considering withdrawing thousands of American troops from South Korea," the publication writes, citing defense officials familiar with the discussions, pointing out that this step could cause new concern among allies concerned about the White House's commitments to Asia.
The option being developed by the Pentagon involves withdrawing approximately 4,500 troops and moving them to other locations in the Indo-Pacific region, including Guam, officials and a person familiar with the matter said. Two officials said the idea is being prepared for consideration by US President Donald Trump as part of an informal review of policy toward North Korea.
The proposal has not yet reached Trump, and it is one of several ideas being discussed by senior officials conducting the review, two officials said.
Asked about discussions of troop reductions, a Pentagon spokesman said there were no policy statements. US National Security Council spokesman Pete Nguyen did not address the troop withdrawal issue, but said Trump is committed to "complete denuclearization" of North Korea. The South Korean Ministry of Defense declined to comment.
Addition
Since his first term, Trump has considered changing the US presence in South Korea, where about 28,500 troops are stationed.
Last month, the Supreme Command of US Forces in Asia reportedly warned against reducing their numbers, saying that the reduction would jeopardize their ability to defeat North Korea and in other possible conflicts against China and Russia that may arise in Northeast Asia.
US has added South Korea to the list of "sensitive" countries amid nuclear issues15.03.25, 10:37 • 16570 views