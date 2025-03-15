US has added South Korea to the list of "sensitive" countries amid nuclear issues

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16746 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107342 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168997 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106492 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343033 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173490 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144822 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196111 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124838 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108150 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160180 views

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160180 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38246 views

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38246 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85789 views

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85789 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23828 views

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23828 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20691 views

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20691 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16746 views

07:36 PM • 16746 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85819 views

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85819 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107342 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168997 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160208 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20715 views

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20715 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23853 views

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23853 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38275 views

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38275 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47243 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135813 views

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135813 views
US has added South Korea to the list of "sensitive" countries amid nuclear issues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16510 views

The US has designated South Korea as a "sensitive" country. Seoul has expressed concern and is in talks with Washington.

US has added South Korea to the list of "sensitive" countries amid nuclear issues

The U.S. Department of Energy has designated ally South Korea a "sensitive" country, a spokesperson said on Friday, after the South Korean president briefly imposed martial law and amid talk of Seoul potentially developing nuclear weapons, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The administration of then-US President Joe Biden placed South Korea at the lowest level on the list of sensitive and other designated countries in January, shortly before Biden left office, the Department of Energy said in a written response to Reuters' requests.

The ministry did not explain why the Asian country was added to the list, and did not indicate that US President Donald Trump is inclined to reverse the measure. A spokesman said Seoul does not face new restrictions on bilateral science and technology cooperation.

The designation will take effect on April 15, according to media reports.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry said the government takes the matter seriously and is in close contact with Washington.

"We will actively negotiate to ensure that there is no negative impact on energy, scientific and technological cooperation between South Korea and the United States," the ministry said in a statement.

The Department of Energy's list of vulnerable countries includes China, Taiwan, Israel, Russia, Iran and North Korea, with Tehran and Pyongyang designated as "terrorist," according to a 2017 document published on the ministry's website.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun are among the officials who raised the issue that Seoul would be forced to develop nuclear weapons amid concerns about Pyongyang's weapons program and concerns about the alliance with the United States.

Yoon and Kim were charged with rebellion over Yoon's six-hour declaration of martial law in December. Yoon was impeached and his presidential powers suspended while the court decides whether to remove him from office.

South Korea calls for calm ahead of impeachment decision on Yoon Suk Yeol14.03.2025, 06:05 • 16944 views

Yoon abandoned the rhetoric about the nuclear weapons program after talks with Biden on a 2023 agreement under which Washington would provide Seoul with more information about US plans to deter and respond to a nuclear incident in the region. In response, Seoul reaffirmed its pledge not to develop its own nuclear bomb and said it would abide by the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which it signed.

However, this proved insufficient to dispel doubts about US defense commitments, which fueled calls for a South Korean nuclear arsenal, the publication writes.

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said last month that nuclear weapons are not "off the table," although it is premature to talk about such a plan.

"Given that the international situation is developing in unpredictable directions, this is a principled response that we must prepare for all possible scenarios," Cho said at a parliamentary hearing.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the non-profit Arms Control Association, said that in light of such "provocative" statements, South Korea poses a proliferation risk, and the US Department of Energy has wisely included the country on its list.

"Including the Republic of Korea on the list of countries sensitive to proliferation should rule out any possibility of South Korea requesting US approval for uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing... for the production of nuclear weapons," Kimball said.

Working out this designation has caused concern in Seoul. Cho told parliament on Tuesday that his ministry had not received official notification from the Biden administration and only learned of the possible designation from an informal tip.

Countries may be included on the US Department of Energy's list for national security, nuclear non-proliferation or support of terrorism reasons, although inclusion does not necessarily indicate hostile relations with the United States.

"There are currently no new restrictions on bilateral scientific and technical cooperation with the Republic of Korea," the US Department of Energy said. - The Department of Energy looks forward to working with the ROK to advance our common interests".

Although the designation does not prohibit scientific or technical cooperation, visits to listed countries and cooperation are subject to prior internal review, the ministry said.

South Korea, Japan and the United States sign a memorandum of cooperation in the security sphere28.07.2024, 10:47 • 27605 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Yoon Suk Yeol
Israel
Reuters
Seoul
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
North Korea
Taiwan
South Korea
Joe Biden
China
United States
Iran
