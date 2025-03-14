South Korea calls for calm ahead of impeachment decision on Yoon Suk Yeol
The South Korean government is calling on citizens to remain calm ahead of the Constitutional Court's expected verdict on the president's impeachment. Authorities have mobilized significant security forces in downtown Seoul.
Acting Head of State Choi Sang-mok stressed in his address the importance of upholding the rule of law and the readiness of society to accept any decision of the judges.
Given the increased tension in the country, the authorities have mobilized significant security forces, especially in the center of Seoul. Unprecedented control measures have been introduced near the court building: a security zone has been created, drone flights are prohibited, and barbed wire has been installed around the perimeter. The police said they are ready to respond decisively to any attempts to disrupt public order, including the use of special equipment.
The court's decision is expected to trigger mass protests by both supporters and opponents of the president. Earlier, large gatherings had already caused unrest: in January, protesters stormed the court building, forcing the authorities to increase security measures.
Choi Sang-mok stressed that the international community is now focused on South Korea.
The Constitutional Court's decision is expected within a few days, and it could be a turning point in the country's modern political history.
The National Assembly of South Korea supported the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol for the failed introduction of martial law. The decision was approved by 204 votes against 85, with three abstentions and eight invalid ballots.
