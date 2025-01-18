South Korean President visits court after impeachment and arrest

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 108409 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 106097 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 114095 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 116386 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 140592 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105496 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 141904 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103951 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113569 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117053 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 99476 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 123052 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 76418 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 92376 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 73027 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 108409 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 140592 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 141904 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 172424 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 161974 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 73027 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 92376 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 123052 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 124860 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 142829 views
South Korean President visits court after impeachment and arrest

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30415 views

Yun Suk-yol became the first sitting president of South Korea to be detained as part of a criminal investigation. The president was impeached for failing to impose martial law on December 3.

South Korean President Yun Suk-yol, who was impeached, attended a court hearing. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, Yun Suk-yol tried to appeal the investigators' decision to extend his detention on suspicion of organizing an uprising. On Wednesday, he became the first sitting president to be detained as part of a criminal investigation into his decision to declare martial law on December 3.

At a meeting on Friday, investigators requested an extension of Yun's detention for another 20 days. Since his arrest, the president has not cooperated with investigators and refuses to testify.

He is currently in the Seoul Detention Center.

Recall

The National Assembly of South Korea has supported the impeachment of President Yun Seok-yol over the failed imposition of martial law. The decision was made by 204 votes to 85, with three abstentions and eight invalid ballots.

Martial law, arrest and impeachment of President Yoon: the culmination of events in South Korea16.01.25, 10:29 • 22664 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
seoulSeoul
south-koreaSouth Korea

