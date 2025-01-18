South Korean President visits court after impeachment and arrest

South Korean President Yun Suk-yol, who was impeached, attended a court hearing. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

According to the information, Yun Suk-yol tried to appeal the investigators' decision to extend his detention on suspicion of organizing an uprising. On Wednesday, he became the first sitting president to be detained as part of a criminal investigation into his decision to declare martial law on December 3.

At a meeting on Friday, investigators requested an extension of Yun's detention for another 20 days. Since his arrest, the president has not cooperated with investigators and refuses to testify.

He is currently in the Seoul Detention Center.

The National Assembly of South Korea has supported the impeachment of President Yun Seok-yol over the failed imposition of martial law. The decision was made by 204 votes to 85, with three abstentions and eight invalid ballots.

