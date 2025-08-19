Both Zelenskyy and Putin expressed readiness to sit down at the negotiating table - White House

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
12:26 PM • 35414 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 58538 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 55733 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 55463 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 36744 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 27865 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 94353 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 71991 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 85665 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103454 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.1m/s
56%
749mm
Popular news
Why the second meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy went smoothly: the secret lies in "sensitive topics" - The TimesAugust 19, 08:24 AM • 7336 views
"No more connection": Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed Russian fuel train in ZaporizhzhiaPhotoAugust 19, 08:51 AM • 12209 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 36385 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 45808 views
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhoto05:03 PM • 8550 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 58534 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 55727 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 55460 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 46060 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 36742 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Emmanuel Macron
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhoto05:03 PM • 8638 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 36602 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 109109 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 62251 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 118504 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Instagram
United States dollar
Euro

Both Zelenskyy and Putin expressed readiness to sit down at the negotiating table - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

The presidents of Ukraine and the Russian Federation expressed readiness for negotiations with Donald Trump. The White House confirmed preparations for this meeting.

Both Zelenskyy and Putin expressed readiness to sit down at the negotiating table - White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, expressed readiness to sit down at the negotiating table. Preparations for this meeting are already underway. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

The President discussed this issue with both leaders, and they expressed readiness to sit down at the negotiating table. And so our national security team will help both countries do that. Ultimately, the President has always said that there are areas of disagreement in this war that these two countries need to discuss and resolve. And so he wants these two countries to engage in direct diplomacy.

- said Leavitt.

She emphasized that "preparations for this meeting are already underway."

Recall

US President Donald Trump, after the summit in Washington, expressed the opinion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be "flexible" in negotiations.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Karoline Leavitt
United States National Security Council
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine