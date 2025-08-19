Both Zelenskyy and Putin expressed readiness to sit down at the negotiating table - White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, expressed readiness to sit down at the negotiating table. Preparations for this meeting are already underway. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

The President discussed this issue with both leaders, and they expressed readiness to sit down at the negotiating table. And so our national security team will help both countries do that. Ultimately, the President has always said that there are areas of disagreement in this war that these two countries need to discuss and resolve. And so he wants these two countries to engage in direct diplomacy. - said Leavitt.

She emphasized that "preparations for this meeting are already underway."

Recall

US President Donald Trump, after the summit in Washington, expressed the opinion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be "flexible" in negotiations.