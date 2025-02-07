Trump is ready to strengthen sanctions against Russia to end the war in Ukraine - Kellogg

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 13420 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 61960 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102028 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105446 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122973 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102165 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129166 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103522 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116905 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106111 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102543 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 88168 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111593 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106009 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 13337 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122964 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129161 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162225 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152367 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 3000 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106009 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111593 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138360 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140140 views
Actual
Trump is ready to strengthen sanctions against Russia to end the war in Ukraine - Kellogg

Trump is ready to strengthen sanctions against Russia to end the war in Ukraine - Kellogg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 113106 views

Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg said he was ready to strengthen sanctions against Russia to end the war in Ukraine. According to him, the current restrictions are rated only a “three” out of ten.

U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to strengthen U.S. sanctions against Russia to end Russia's war against Ukraine. This was stated by Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, in an interview with The New York Post, UNN reports.

Details 

According to Kellogg, the sanctions against Russia are rated "only a three" on a scale of one to ten on how painful economic pressure can be. The US sanctions themselves - for example, those targeting Russia's lucrative energy sector - are nominally twice as high, but there is still room for them to be strengthened.

"They could have really strengthened the sanctions, especially the latest sanctions [targeting oil production and exports]. This has opened up space for action. And if there's anyone who understands what leverage is, it's President Donald Trump, and you can see that from what he's done recently [in addressing other foreign issues]," Kellogg said.

According to Kellogg, last Thursday, Trump gathered "his entire approved team" of national security advisers and cabinet members in the Oval Office, where they discussed how to use all elements of national power to end the war.

The US under Trump's leadership is curtailing the fight against Russian oligarchs07.02.25, 04:15 • 38149 views

"The solution to the Russian-Ukrainian war is essentially the work of the entire administration, that is, a whole-of-government approach," the special representative said. - "We got the national security team to talk about it-the president, the vice president, the national security adviser, secretaries of State [and] Treasury, the National Security Council, all working together."

While the US president this week raised the possibility of a deal with Ukraine on access to its rare earth elements, which are crucial to US national security, Kellogg said that the president first "wants to stop the killing - just stop it - and then go from there" in future negotiations.

"I think we have some opportunities, and fortunately I'm working on major deals," Kellogg said. - "He wrote The Art of the Deal. I would not exclude anything from his thoughts."

The goal is reportedly to put an end to the violence before negotiating the difficult issues of a peaceful settlement, as "you can't get out of this war by killing," given Russia's lack of interest in preventing massive casualties among its own troops.

"For Russia, it's like it's in the DNA of military operations - essentially, you're fighting a war of attrition," he said.

"And so the pressure cannot be just military. You have to put economic pressure, you have to put diplomatic pressure, some type of military pressure and the leverage that you're going to use underneath that to make sure that [it goes] where we want it to go," he explained.

Negotiations to end the war: changes in Kyiv and Moscow's positions after trump's statements06.02.25, 12:12 • 109250 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
united-states-national-security-councilUnited States National Security Council
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising