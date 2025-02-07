ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 12047 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 61298 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101930 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105366 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122839 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102126 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129068 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103516 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113294 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116904 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The US under Trump's leadership is curtailing the fight against Russian oligarchs

The US under Trump's leadership is curtailing the fight against Russian oligarchs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38149 views

The U.S. Department of Justice terminates the KleptoCapture Task Force, which had been tracking the assets of Russian oligarchs. Resources will be redirected to the fight against drug cartels, and investigations against Russians will lose centralized coordination.

The US Department of Justice, under the leadership of the Donald Trump administration, has decided to terminate an initiative aimed at fighting Russian oligarchs, which was launched after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the terrorist state. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Attorney General Pam Bondi's directive, which came into effect on her first day in office, calls for the termination of the KleptoCapture Task Force, a special group that was tasked with tracking the assets of Russian businessmen linked to the Kremlin. The main emphasis, according to the new strategy, will now be placed on the fight against drug cartels and international criminal groups. It is stated that funding and human resources will be reoriented to these tasks.

The KleptoCapture Task Force was created during the presidency of Joe Biden as part of a large-scale effort to put economic pressure on Russian oligarchs and state structures. The goal was to limit their financial capabilities and punish them for evading sanctions. As part of this initiative, charges were brought against several influential Russian businessmen, including Oleg Deripaska and Konstantin Malofeev. Luxury yachts belonging to the sanctioned individuals were also confiscated.

Despite the termination of the task force, investigations into the cases already opened are likely to continue, but will no longer be coordinated at the central level of the Ministry of Justice. These changes are expected to slow down the pace of new charges and make it more difficult to identify intermediaries who help Russian businessmen circumvent restrictions.

The US supports Ukraine in the case of 42 million dollars of russian assets09.10.24, 00:23 • 15269 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
united-states-department-of-justiceUnited States Department of Justice
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising