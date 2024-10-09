The US supports Ukraine in the case of 42 million dollars of russian assets

The US government has expressed support for Ukraine in the legal battle over $42 million frozen in the accounts of a russian bank in the United States. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

These assets have been the subject of a federal appeals court case, which raised the question of whether the Ukrainian government has more rights to these funds than the seven American victims of Taliban attacks in Afghanistan.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a brief with the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing in favor of the Ukrainian side.

US and EU close to agreement on $50 bln aid to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg