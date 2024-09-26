US and EU close to agreement on $50 bln aid to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101457 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108164 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174600 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141824 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145475 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139908 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185814 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112150 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175942 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104785 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115404 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 71402 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 77826 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 46059 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 37390 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174600 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185814 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175942 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203214 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192045 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143947 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143734 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148295 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139605 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156372 views
Actual
US and EU close to agreement on $50 bln aid to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg

US and EU close to agreement on $50 bln aid to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16676 views

The USA and the EU have almost reached an agreement on a $50bn aid package for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets. The US is ready to contribute $20bn if the EU changes the sanctions regime against Russia.

The US and the EU have almost reached an agreement on $50 billion in aid to Ukraine using Russian assets, reports UNN citing Bloomberg.

Details

The U.S. has told the European Union it will contribute $20 billion to a massive Group of Seven-led aid package for Ukraine if the bloc changes its sanctions regime against russia as planned to make it more predictable.

Even if the EU does not amend its sanctions - which would increase the time before member states consider the measures - the U.S. would still contribute to the planned $50 billion package, but in a smaller amount, according to people familiar with EU deliberations.

Add

The publication recalls that in June, the G-7 agreed in principle to provide Ukraine with a non-refundable loan to be repaid using profits from frozen assets of the Russian central bank amounting to about 280 billion dollars, most of which are in Europe.

The U.S. official said Washington fully intends to participate in the $50 billion commitment for Ukraine and that the extent of its contribution will depend on what assurances the EU can give that Russian assets will remain immobilized.

The U.S. and EU initially agreed to provide similar amounts of about $20 billion each until Washington demanded a longer sanctions regime from Europe to ensure that windfall profits remain available, as it requires unanimous renewal every six months.

The EU is in the process of adjusting its immobilized asset sanctions so that they need only be renewed every 36 months, according to a U.S. request. The bloc has also offered to contribute up to 35 billion euros ($39 billion) from its collective budget if the U.S. does not join the loan.

This latest EU proposal to increase its share was rebuffed by members of the G-7 bloc - Germany, France and Italy - during a meeting of EU envoys in Brussels on Wednesday, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The European Commission, the EU's executive body, emphasized that the goal was to ensure U.S. participation by amending the sanctions regime so that the plan remains a G-7 initiative, according to people. The Commission called on member states to finalize sanctions reform, which requires unanimity.

Hungary, which has often delayed or blocked EU efforts to support Ukraine, has proposed delaying any decision on immobilizing Russian assets until after the Nov. 5 U.S. election.

The commission told member states that the U.S. could join the initiative even after the election, but added that the bloc must complete the legislative work, which also requires approval from the European Parliament, by the end of October, the people said.

G-7 countries are expected to finalize their commitments at a ministerial meeting on Oct. 25, according to one person. EU leaders are due to meet Oct. 17-18, when support for Ukraine is likely to be discussed.

When the new mechanism is put in place, the EU will end its current process of using proceeds from frozen Russian assets to finance military aid to Ukraine.

The new loan, which is expected to be disbursed in various tranches starting in early 2025, will be in addition to other aid packages, including the EU's €50 billion financial plan consisting of grants and loans from 2024 to 2027, the publication adds.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
european-commissionEuropean Commission
g7G7
european-unionEuropean Union
franceFrance
italyItaly
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising