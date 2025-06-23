Qatar temporarily closed its airspace – Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Qatar has temporarily closed its airspace due to security threats in the region.

As reported by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this decision is part of preventive measures to protect citizens, residents, and guests of the state, writes UNN.

As part of the State of Qatar's commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, the competent authorities announce the temporary suspension of traffic in the country's airspace. This is part of a complex set of precautionary measures taken in connection with developments in the region - stated in the ministry's statement on its X page.

