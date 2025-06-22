$41.690.00
US Strike on Iran: Persian Gulf Countries Prepare for Possible Conflict Expansion

Kyiv • UNN

 1646 views

Persian Gulf countries are increasing security measures following US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Bahrain and Kuwait are taking extraordinary measures, while other regional states are calling for de-escalation and diplomatic resolution of the conflict.

US Strike on Iran: Persian Gulf Countries Prepare for Possible Conflict Expansion

Amidst the escalation of the conflict between the USA and Iran, Gulf countries are intensifying security measures. Bahrain calls for avoiding travel and transfers civil servants to remote work, while Kuwait sets up shelters. Against this background, regional states, including Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, call for de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Digi24.

Details

Bahrain and Kuwait, where American military bases are located, took security measures on Sunday amid fears that the armed conflict between the USA and Iran could spread to their countries.

After US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Bahrain advised citizens to avoid main roads, and Kuwait set up shelters in a large government complex.

In light of recent regional security developments, we urge citizens and residents to use main roads only when necessary to maintain public safety and allow relevant authorities to use roads effectively

- stated the Ministry of Interior of Bahrain on X.

Bahrain also ordered 70% of civil servants to work remotely until further notice. The country activated a national emergency response plan, conducted siren tests, and created over 30 shelters.

The Ministry of Finance of Kuwait announced that special shelters have been set up in the government complex, which houses the ministries of justice, finance, and other institutions.

Oman, a mediator in nuclear negotiations, called the US strikes "illegal aggression" and called for "immediate de-escalation."

A representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated:

These attacks are a dangerous violation of international law and the UN Charter

Turkey expressed "deep concern" about the consequences of the attack. The Turkish Foreign Ministry called on all parties to avoid a global war and emphasized that "only negotiations can resolve the nuclear dispute."

Saudi Arabia is on high alert and calls for de-escalation.

We call on the international community to intensify efforts to achieve a political solution

- stated the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qatar warned of "catastrophic consequences" of the current escalation and called for restraint. The UAE called for an immediate cessation of violence, warning of "new levels of instability" in the region.

Iraq strongly condemned the attacks, calling them "a serious threat to regional security." Official Baghdad insists on resolving the conflict through diplomatic means.

Egypt expressed concern about the "risk of the region further sliding into chaos."

Lebanon, through the position of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, called not to involve the country in the conflict.

Awareness of our highest national interests is the most powerful weapon in these delicate circumstances

- emphasized the official.

Pakistan, the only Muslim nuclear power bordering Iran, condemned the US strikes as a violation of international law. Islamabad stressed that "Iran has the right to defend itself in accordance with the UN Charter" and called for a diplomatic settlement.

The USA declared "stunning success" of strikes on Iran and the destruction of Tehran's nuclear program22.06.25, 15:30 • 1880 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
United Nations
Iraq
Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Kuwait
Bahrain
Oman
United Arab Emirates
Turkey
United States
Egypt
Pakistan
Iran
