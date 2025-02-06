Negotiations to end the war: changes in Kyiv and Moscow's positions after trump's statements

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin have made it clear that their earlier refusal to negotiate has softened following US President Donald Trump's promise to end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by Bloomberg, UNN.

According to media reports, in an interview with Piers Morgan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his readiness to negotiate with Putin to end the war in the presence of Ukraine's partners.

Zelenskyy's statement echoes Bloomberg News, according to which he is ready to hold talks with Moscow together with representatives of the United States and the EU. This indicates a change in Kyiv's position, which had previously ruled out direct talks with Putin.

Zelenskyy has long ruled out the possibility of direct talks with Putin.

However, with Trump's return to the White House and the active advance of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine, the attempt to end the war, which has been going on for three years, is becoming increasingly urgent.

Any conversation with Putin, any conversation with this murderer is a compromise - Zelensky said.

In turn, Putin, who is in his fifth term as president, said he could not negotiate with Zelensky, whom he called an illegitimate president.

Zelenskyy's term formally expired in May 2024, and new presidential elections cannot be held under martial law, which Ukraine declared at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

However, Moscow's position seems to have changed as well.

Despite Zelensky's “big problems” in terms of legitimacy,

The Russian side remains open to negotiations - Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Zelensky emphasized that he could not be unelected because he was elected by 73% of the population. Due to the country's martial law, elections cannot be held at the moment. However, according to the President, there will definitely be elections after the war is over.