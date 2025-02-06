Negotiations to end the war: changes in Kyiv and Moscow's positions after trump's statements

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55630 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101081 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104606 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121723 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101869 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128345 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103458 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113272 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116893 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161589 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105413 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101712 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 82859 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 110528 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104921 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121723 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128345 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161589 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151783 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 183944 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104921 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 110528 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138082 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139846 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167656 views
Negotiations to end the war: changes in Kyiv and Moscow's positions after trump's statements

Negotiations to end the war: changes in Kyiv and Moscow's positions after trump's statements

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109250 views

Zelenskyy expressed his willingness to negotiate with Putin in the presence of Ukraine's partners. The Kremlin also declared its openness to talks, despite previous statements about Zelenskyy's “illegitimacy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin have made it clear that their earlier refusal to negotiate has softened following US President Donald Trump's promise to end Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by Bloomberg, UNN.

Details [1

According to media reports, in an interview with Piers Morgan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his readiness to negotiate with Putin to end the war in the presence of Ukraine's partners.

Zelenskyy's statement echoes Bloomberg News, according to which he is ready to hold talks with Moscow together with representatives of the United States and the EU. This indicates a change in Kyiv's position, which had previously ruled out direct talks with Putin.

His statement also echoed Bloomberg News' remarks last month that he was ready to sit down with Russia along with the US and EU.

Zelenskyy has long ruled out the possibility of direct talks with Putin.

Image

However, with Trump's return to the White House and the active advance of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine, the attempt to end the war, which has been going on for three years, is becoming increasingly urgent.

Any conversation with Putin, any conversation with this murderer is a compromise

- Zelensky said. 

In turn, Putin, who is in his fifth term as president, said he could not negotiate with Zelensky, whom he called an illegitimate president.

Zelenskyy's term formally expired in May 2024, and new presidential elections cannot be held under martial law, which Ukraine declared at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

However, Moscow's position seems to have changed as well.

Despite Zelensky's “big problems” in terms of legitimacy,

The Russian side remains open to negotiations

- Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Zelensky emphasized that he could not be unelected because he was elected by 73% of the population. Due to the country's martial law, elections cannot be held at the moment. However, according to the President, there will definitely be elections after the war is over. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
bloomberg-newsBloomberg News
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising