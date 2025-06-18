$41.530.08
The US may join Israel's operation against Iran - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 556 views

Senior Israeli officials suggest that the US may join the strikes against Iran. Trump convened the National Security Council to discuss scenarios.

The US may join Israel's operation against Iran - media

The United States of America is likely to join Israel's operation against Iran, as well as attacks on the country's nuclear facilities. This is reported by Channel 12 of Israeli TV, citing high-ranking sources, reports UNN.

Details

Senior officials in Israel suggest that the United States of America may join Israel's strikes on Iran on the evening of June 17.

According to sources, US President Donald Trump is inclined to actively support joining this confrontation.

It is noted that Donald Trump convened a team of the National Security Council at the White House. At this meeting, potential scenarios for further development of events were reportedly discussed. The meeting lasted more than an hour.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz is expected to hold talks on Iran with his American counterpart Pete Gasset.

Recall

US President Donald Trump is actively considering the possibility of the United States launching strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, in particular, on the underground uranium enrichment complex in Fordo.

US President called on Tehran residents to evacuate amid reports of an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities. He stressed that Iran should not have nuclear weapons.

US President Donald Trump stated that stopping Iran's nuclear program is a vital U.S. interest and a necessary condition for peace. He also expressed optimism about ending the war with Hamas.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Israel
United States National Security Council
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
