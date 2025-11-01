White House restricts journalists' access to press secretary's office - Media

The White House has changed the rules for press operations, in particular, journalists are no longer allowed to freely visit room 140, also known as the "Upper Press," without prior request. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

"A new White House rule, issued on Friday, restricts accredited journalists from freely visiting the offices of press secretary Karoline Leavitt and other senior West Wing officials located near the Oval Office. A new National Security Council memo prohibits journalists from visiting Room 140, also known as the 'Upper Press,' without prior request, citing the need to protect potentially sensitive information," the publication writes.

The move follows restrictions imposed earlier this month on journalists at the Department of Defense, which forced dozens of journalists to vacate their offices at the Pentagon and return their credentials.

The National Security Council said the changes were made to protect sensitive information now routinely handled by White House communications staff as a result of changes in the council's composition.

The White House Correspondents' Association, which represents journalists covering the White House, said the new restrictions would hinder journalists from asking officials questions, ensuring transparency, and holding the government accountable.

Recall

The White House will reopen its doors for public tours in December 2025, after a summer hiatus due to the construction of President Trump's ballroom. They promise an "updated route" to "experience the history of the People's House."