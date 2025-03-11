News from the meeting with Ukraine is positive, the meeting was productive - White House
Kyiv • UNN
A high-level meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the United States took place in Jeddah. According to the White House spokesperson, the meeting was productive, with both sides discussing the path to peace and bilateral relations.
News from the American-Ukrainian meeting in Jeddah is "positive", this meeting "was productive", said White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt at a briefing on March 11, reports UNN.
The news we received from the meeting throughout the day, and the president was informed, is positive, this meeting was productive
Levitt added that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz "will provide full information about this meeting very soon".
Supplement
On March 11 in Jeddah, a high-level meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the USA began. The parties are discussing the path to peace and bilateral relations between the countries.
In response to a CNN question about the progress of the meeting, U.S. participant White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz briefly replied: "Progressing" ("Getting there").
A member of the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with the USA in Jeddah, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak commented on the progress of negotiations with the U.S. team, stating that "work is ongoing".