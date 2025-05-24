Trump Purges US National Security Council - FT

$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine
06:14 AM • 3966 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 71997 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 83980 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 61884 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 76354 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 66971 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 52850 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 51868 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46923 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 170982 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
69%
747mm
Popular news

Russian forces shelled Donetsk region: three dead, five wounded, destruction

May 23, 09:41 PM • 5654 views

Explosions again in Kyiv: Ukrainian capital under combined enemy attack, air defense is working

May 23, 09:59 PM • 20748 views

Trump announced a military parade in Washington on his birthday

May 23, 10:51 PM • 6346 views

Combined shelling of Kyiv: many injured, fires and damage in several areas

May 23, 11:19 PM • 10112 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian massive attack of drones and ballistics on Kyiv tonight: photo

02:43 AM • 10752 views
Publications

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 71997 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 170982 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 265169 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 345400 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 332038 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Vitali Klitschko

Rustem Umerov

Kash Patel

Emmanuel Bonne

Actual places

Kyiv

Kyiv Oblast

Italy

Donetsk Oblast

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 10193 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 11683 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 16117 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 25318 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 27911 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Forbes

9K720 Iskander

Trump Purges US National Security Council - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Donald Trump has fired a number of officials and sent others on administrative leave, sharply reducing the White House National Security Council. The reduction occurred after the dismissal of the national security advisor.

Trump Purges US National Security Council - FT

US President Donald Trump has drastically reduced the White House National Security Council, firing a number of officials and sending others on administrative leave. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Financial Times.

Details

Several people familiar with the situation regarding the dismissals said that the National Security Council, which is temporarily headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, retained some of the staff. We are talking mainly about senior directors. At the same time, dozens of positions were cut.

This move, which some officials are already calling a "liquidation", was carried out three weeks after the US President fired Mike Waltz as his first national security advisor, the highest position in the National Security Council.

Officials who lost their jobs were notified of the layoffs on Friday afternoon. This step took place after weeks of rumors about an imminent purge in the National Security Council.

Chief of Staff of the National Security Council Brian McCormack sent an email to officials to inform them that they had 30 minutes to collect their belongings from their desks and leave the National Security Council building, which is located next to the White House.

Due to the reduction in aid from the United States, food for millions of people is rotting in warehouses17.05.25, 08:49 • 17581 view

Three people familiar with the dismissals said that Senior Director for Asia Ivan Kanapati remained, but his entire team, including his China staff, was fired.

Robert O'Brien, who served as National Security Advisor in the first Trump administration, recently wrote an article calling for the National Security Council to be reduced to approximately 60 officials. The National Security Council, which traditionally served as a coordinating body but was sometimes used to centralize power in the White House, had more than 200 officials during the Biden administration.

"There is no doubt that the National Security Council in the Biden administration has swollen and arbitrarily tried to implement foreign policy, instead of fulfilling its traditional role of coordinating its implementation by the rest of the national security establishment," said Dennis Wilder, a former senior National Security Council official in the George W. Bush administration.

According to several people, Trump also disbanded most of the National Security Council directorate, which oversaw technology and national security policy. Earlier, the US President fired David Feith, who headed this office, created during the Biden administration.

This directorate played an important role in creating export controls, which were intended to make it much more difficult for China to obtain advanced American technologies that could strengthen its army.

The National Security Council did not comment on the situation. But National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said he would remain in office and "continue to serve the administration."

Supplement

FBI The US liquidated a unit that monitored compliance with surveillance rules amid debate in Congress over a law on wiretapping without warrants. The decision was supported by FBI Director Kash Patel.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Kash Patel
Michael Waltz
Marco Rubio
Financial Times
United States National Security Council
White House
Donald Trump
China
United States
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$107,959.50
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,549.16