Biden did not aim for Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia: what were his plans

At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, then-American President Joe Biden set a number of goals for the US response. The victory of Ukraine with the de-occupation of the territories seized by Russia was not among these goals. This is reported by Time magazine with reference to the words of Eric Green, an employee of the US National Security Council under Biden, UNN reports.

It is noted that when Russia launched a full-scale war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, US President Joe Biden set three goals for his country. Ukraine's victory was not among them. The wording used by the White House to describe its mission was to support Ukraine "for as long as necessary." It was deliberately vague.

According to the publication, Eric Green said that Washington did not promise to help Kyiv return "all the lands" occupied by Russia.

According to the newspaper, the White House believes that the victory was beyond Ukraine's capabilities even if the Ukrainian Armed Forces had received more significant Western support.

"The most important goal for Ukraine was to survive as a sovereign, democratic country, free to integrate with the West," said Eric Green.

Biden also wanted the US and its allies to remain united and insisted on avoiding direct conflict between Russia and NATO.

Looking back on his leadership during the war in Ukraine - which will undoubtedly shape his legacy as a statesman - Biden has achieved these goals. But this success is not satisfying even to some of his closest allies and advisors - Green said in an interview with the publication.

"Unfortunately, it's the kind of success that doesn't make you feel good," Green added in an interview with Time.

