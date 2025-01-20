Biden did not aim for Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia: what were his plans

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101760 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102540 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110525 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113137 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134903 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104429 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137727 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103843 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113489 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117019 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122406 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 78291 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117476 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 51912 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 54679 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101760 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134903 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137727 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168923 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158554 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 36513 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 54679 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117476 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122406 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141085 views
Biden did not aim for Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia: what were his plans

Biden did not aim for Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia: what were his plans

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 117989 views

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Biden set three goals for the United States, but Ukraine's victory was not among them. According to Eric Green, the main goal was the survival of Ukraine as a sovereign state.

At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, then-American President Joe Biden set a number of goals for the US response. The victory of Ukraine with the de-occupation of the territories seized by Russia was not among these goals. This is reported by Time magazine with reference to the words of Eric Green, an employee of the US National Security Council under Biden, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that when Russia launched a full-scale war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, US President Joe Biden set three goals for his country. Ukraine's victory was not among them. The wording used by the White House to describe its mission was to support Ukraine "for as long as necessary." It was deliberately vague.

The phrase that the White House used in the context of describing its mission at the time-to support Ukraine "as long as it takes"-was deliberately worded so vaguely. So this raised the question: how long is needed and for what purpose?

- writes Time.

According to the publication, Eric Green said that Washington did not promise to help Kyiv return "all the lands" occupied by Russia.

The United States has not promised to help Ukraine regain all of the land occupied by Russia, and certainly not the vast territories in eastern Ukraine and the Crimean peninsula seized during Russia's initial invasion in 2014

- the post says.

According to the newspaper, the White House believes that the victory was beyond Ukraine's capabilities even if the Ukrainian Armed Forces had received more significant Western support.

"The most important goal for Ukraine was to survive as a sovereign, democratic country, free to integrate with the West," said Eric Green.

Biden also wanted the US and its allies to remain united and insisted on avoiding direct conflict between Russia and NATO.

Looking back on his leadership during the war in Ukraine - which will undoubtedly shape his legacy as a statesman - Biden has achieved these goals. But this success is not satisfying even to some of his closest allies and advisors

- Green said in an interview with the publication.

"Unfortunately, it's the kind of success that doesn't make you feel good," Green added in an interview with Time.

Recall

Joe Biden plans to write a book after his presidential term. The publication will reveal his view of the presidency and decisions about the 2024 elections.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-national-security-councilUnited States National Security Council
white-houseWhite House
natoNATO
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
ukraineUkraine

