"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to Ukraine
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this season
US Senate hopes for government shutdown resolution early this week

Kyiv • UNN

U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said it's still unclear when the Senate will be able to vote on a final resolution to reopen the government. He hopes a decision will be made early this week.

US Senate Majority Leader John Thune said it was "still unknown" when the Senate would be able to vote on the final approval of a resolution to reopen the government, though he hoped it would be passed early this week, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details

The Senate session has been adjourned until 11:00 local time on Monday (18:00 Kyiv time), and Thune made it clear that he would like to pass the resolution on Monday and immediately send it to the US House of Representatives for a vote.

"We had a good vote tonight (November 9 - ed.). Hopefully, we will be able to organize the next votes. And, of course, that will require cooperation and agreement," he said, referring to the fact that any senator from any party could delay procedural deadlines for several days if they wished.

He said that Senator Rand Paul, a Republican who voted against the resolution, wants to hold a vote on an amendment regarding hemp cultivation in his state. He added that he was not sure if this was possible.

Three conservative senators — Mike Lee, Rick Scott, and Ron Johnson — abstained from voting almost until the very end, continuing substantive conversations on the floor with Thune and other senior officials. Thune said they were discussing "the overall budget process here" and preventing government shutdowns.

Thune was asked how confident he was in the quick passage of the funding resolution.

"We'll see how motivated people are tomorrow (November 10 - ed.)," he said.

One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill

Julia Shramko

