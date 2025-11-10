ukenru
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill

The US Senate voted for the government funding bill, securing the minimum required 60 votes. Now the document must be approved by the House of Representatives to end the longest shutdown, which has been ongoing since October 1.

One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill

The US Senate voted for the government funding bill (to end the shutdown). The corresponding decision was supported by 60 senators – the minimum required number for the document to pass, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

It is noted that now the bill must be approved by the House of Representatives, and only then will the longest shutdown in the States, which began on October 1, end.

Senators finally broke a five-week deadlock in the chamber after eight Senate Democrats agreed to a deal that included a later vote on extending healthcare subsidies that had been debated for weeks, as well as guarantees that federal employees furloughed during the government shutdown would be returned to work.

- the publication writes.

The media adds that there is "still a lot ahead" to end the shutdown. Thus, any senator can postpone consideration of the package of documents for several days.

Context

The current suspension of the US government (shutdown) has become the longest in the history of the United States, surpassing the previous record set in late 2018 - early 2019.

US government shutdowns are a relatively recent phenomenon, beginning in their current form only in 1980, when the Attorney General issued a series of legal opinions asserting the illegality of government agencies continuing to spend funds without congressional authorization. Since then, there have been 15 shutdowns, including the current situation.

Trump's Treasury Secretary warns of deepening shutdown consequences for US economy09.11.25, 19:45 • 6904 views

