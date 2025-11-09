The prolonged government shutdown exacerbates economic consequences. Scott Bessent, who has been serving as the US Secretary of the Treasury since January 28, 2025, warned that the current shutdown is already nearly halving the economy, as reported by UNN on ABC and Times of India.

Details

The US government shutdown, caused by another budget deadlock, is exacerbating economic consequences.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent states that the impact of the government shutdown is getting "worse and worse." In a tense discussion on ABC's "This Week" program, Bessent was asked to diagnose the economy as the government shutdown enters its 40th day.

Trump's Secretary warned that the economic consequences of the prolonged government shutdown are intensifying, stating that the situation is "getting worse" as disruptions spread to key sectors and strain public finances.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also commented on the prolonged US government shutdown. The official warned that during Thanksgiving travel, the number of flights could significantly decrease due to increased absenteeism among unpaid air traffic controllers. Reductions have already taken effect, and if the government shutdown continues, further reductions are possible, affecting safety and travelers' plans.

Recall

