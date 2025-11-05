ukenru
08:12 AM • 584 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 2902 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 23193 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 25960 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 51522 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 39762 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 38319 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 35410 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 51699 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 46576 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
China suspends some tariffs on US goods

Kyiv • UNN

 • 874 views

China will suspend for one year the additional 24% tariffs on US goods imposed in April, while maintaining 10% tariffs. The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council also canceled tariffs of up to 15% on some US agricultural products from November 10.

China suspends some tariffs on US goods

China will suspend for one year the additional 24% tariffs on American goods, introduced in April, while maintaining the 10% tariffs, also introduced in response to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on the occasion of "Liberation Day", the country's cabinet confirmed on Wednesday, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council of the People's Republic of China also announced the cancellation of tariffs of up to 15% that it had imposed on some US agricultural products from November 10, citing a March press release that detailed the products that the world's largest buyer of agricultural products would begin to tax.

However, after the tariff reduction, Chinese soybean buyers will still be forced to pay 13%, including the existing 3% base tariff. Traders claim that this makes supplies from the US too expensive for commercial buyers compared to Brazilian counterparts.

Before Trump took office in 2017 and the first US-China trade war began, soybeans were by far the main item of American exports to China: in 2016, the world's largest buyer of agricultural products purchased $13.8 billion worth of this product.

However, this year China has significantly refrained from purchasing American products, costing American farmers billions of dollars in lost exports. According to customs data, in 2024, China purchased about 20% of soybeans from the US, down from 41% in 2016.

Investors on both sides of the Pacific breathed a sigh of relief last week when Trump met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea. This allayed fears that the world's two largest economies might abandon talks aimed at resolving a tariff war that has disrupted global supply chains.

Although Trump and the White House were quick to publish their position following the meeting, the Chinese side did not immediately provide a detailed report on the agreements reached.

Chinese state-owned company COFCO purchased three batches of soybeans from the US the day before the summit. Analysts consider this move a gesture of goodwill, indicating Beijing's desire to avoid an escalating and destabilizing trade tension.

Some market participants expressed doubts that soybean trade would return to normal anytime soon.

"We do not expect demand from China for the American market to return with this change," said one trader from an international trading company. "Brazil is cheaper than the US, and even buyers outside China are buying Brazilian lots."

Xi Jinping agreed to buy 25 million tons of soybeans from the US annually for the next three years - Bessent30.10.25, 15:19 • 3412 views

Julia Shramko

