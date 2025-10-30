Xi Jinping agreed to buy 25 million tons of soybeans from the US annually for the next three years - Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent added that as part of the deal struck by President Trump with Xi Jinping, China will begin purchasing 12 million tons of soybeans from the US between now and January, UNN reports with reference to AP.

"So, you know, our great soybean farmers, who the Chinese used as political pawns, are now off the table, and they should prosper in the coming years," Bessent said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

Xi agreed to purchase 25 million metric tons of soybeans annually for the next 3 years, Bessent added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that soybeans would be the main topic of discussion at the meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.