House of Representatives ends longest US government shutdown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 666 views

The US House of Representatives voted to finally approve a bill to reopen the government. The decision was supported by 222 lawmakers, and now the document must be signed by President Donald Trump.

House of Representatives ends longest US government shutdown

The US House of Representatives voted to finally approve the bill to restore government operations. This was reported by CNN, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that 222 lawmakers supported the relevant decision, while 209 opposed it.

Thus, the longest shutdown in US history, which has lasted 43 days, is close to an end. The White House has already stated that President Donald Trump will sign the law in the near future.

Returning to Washington for the first time since mid-September, almost every Republican, along with several Democrats, voted for the bill. ... Some critical programs caught in the recent government shutdown will be protected from future political disputes

- the publication writes.

Addition

The compromise bill provides for government funding until January 2026, as well as three separate budget laws: in the areas of agriculture, military construction, veteran support, and legislative bodies.

Recall

Earlier, the US Senate supported the final version of the financial document to restore the federal government's operations and end the longest shutdown in the country's history.

At the same time, according to Bloomberg, the full resumption of federal agencies' work may take from several days to more than a week.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump