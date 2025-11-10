US Senate advances bill to end federal "shutdown"

The US Senate on Sunday advanced a bill that would allow the federal government to resume operations and end a 40-day "shutdown" that furloughed hundreds of thousands of employees and delayed government programs. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

During a procedural vote, senators voted to advance a bill passed by the House of Representatives, with amendments to fund the government until January 30 and a package of three appropriation bills for the year. The vote passed 60-40, the minimum required to overcome a Senate filibuster.

It looks like we're getting very close to ending the shutdown — Trump told reporters at the White House before the vote.

The bill prohibits federal agencies from laying off employees until January 30, ensuring that all federal employees, including military personnel, border guards, and air traffic controllers, are paid. This was a victory for unions and will slow down Trump's campaign to reduce staff.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune noted: "It was a good vote tonight… Of course, it will require some cooperation and agreement." Negotiations on the deal were conducted by Democratic Senators Maggie Hassan, Jeanne Shaheen, and independent Senator Angus King."

