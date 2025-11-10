Trump officials urge US Supreme Court to halt $4 billion in food aid

The administration of US President Donald Trump has appealed to the court with a request to suspend the payment of food aid totaling $4 billion, promising to "continue the legal battle to reduce or postpone aid to millions of low-income families." This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

The filing was sent despite the Senate advancing a bill that would restore federal government operations and fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for 42 million recipients.

Currently, the disputed funds are blocked until Tuesday by order of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who suspended the federal district judge's decision to fully fund SNAP, leaving only partial funding promised by the Department of Agriculture.

