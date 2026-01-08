China hacked email systems of US congressional committee staff - FT

$42.720.15
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 10709 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 14034 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 11638 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 11552 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
12:09 PM • 10641 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
10:13 AM • 16239 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 12781 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 48585 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
January 8, 06:38 AM • 38218 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
France, together with partners, is preparing an action plan in case the US seizes Greenland
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdrifts
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in Prykarpattia
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 14035 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 72446 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
China hacked email systems of US congressional committee staff - FT

Chinese intelligence gained access to the email systems of staff members of influential committees in the US House of Representatives. This is part of the "Salt Typhoon" cyber-espionage campaign, which has been ongoing for several years.

China hacked email systems of US congressional committee staff - FT

China hacked email used by staff of influential US House of Representatives committees as part of a large-scale cyber-espionage campaign known as "Salt Typhoon." This was reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

According to people familiar with the attack, Chinese intelligence gained access to the email systems of some staff members of the House Committee on China, as well as aides on the foreign affairs, intelligence, and armed services committees. The intrusion was discovered in December.

The publication notes that these attacks are another element of a long-running cyber campaign against American communication networks, conducted by China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) – the country's intelligence service. One informed source noted that it is currently unclear whether the MSS gained access to the email of the lawmakers themselves.

China responded to Venezuela's statement on Ukraine, reaffirming its position

According to sources, the campaign has been ongoing for several years and allows for the interception of unencrypted calls, messages, and voicemails of almost all Americans, and sometimes even gaining access to email. "Salt Typhoon" has also been used to eavesdrop on conversations of high-ranking US officials.

American senators and officials acknowledge that US telecommunications networks are vulnerable due to outdated infrastructure and the high cost of protecting it. The campaign is part of broader Chinese cyber-espionage efforts against American infrastructure.

The US considered imposing sanctions against Chinese entities but abandoned the idea due to diplomatic considerations. The Chinese embassy in the US rejected the accusations, calling them baseless.

China reviews Meta's $2 billion acquisition of AI startup Manus - FT

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
United States House of Representatives
Financial Times
United States Congress
China
