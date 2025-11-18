A group of Republican congressmen in the House of Representatives appealed to Attorney General Pam Bondi to check whether Russian special services could have used Orthodox communities in the United States, connected with Moscow, for their own purposes. This is reported by the publication The Hill with reference to the appeal initiated by Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, reports UNN.

It became known that the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) is actively seeking to expand its political influence in the United States, in particular by organizing an event scheduled for November 18, which is aimed at lobbying members of Congress and their employees. - states the collective letter that the lawmakers prepared for the US Attorney General.

Lawmakers draw attention to the fact that this week lobbyists and clergy associated with the Russian Orthodox Church are holding a series of meetings in Washington - both in Congress and with representatives of the Trump administration - as part of an event that has a pro-Russian character.

Such actions, the Republicans emphasize, raise "serious suspicions" that ROCOR or other church structures of Russian jurisdiction "may serve as tools for intelligence gathering or foreign influence operations."

Recall

The Czech government is considering imposing sanctions on Bishop Hilarion, head of the Russian Orthodox Church in the Czech Republic. This is due to the metropolitan's discovered ties with the Russian special service FSB.

The Russian Orthodox Church officially participates in the militarization of the occupied territories of Ukraine, having handed over a motorcycle for "combat missions" to priest Dmitry Krotkov. This priest, associated with the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and the FSB, previously organized "humanitarian missions" and supervised the arrangement of dugout churches.

Russia launches Orthodox messenger "Zosima" with access to all personal data