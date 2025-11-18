US Congress wants to check if Orthodox churches in America are connected to Russian special services

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
November 17, 04:21 PM • 17453 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 34886 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 30701 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 31502 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 29231 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 22571 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 54412 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 26333 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 20011 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 22556 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
5.9m/s
75%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Chernyshov's pre-trial detention: the court announced a break in the session until tomorrowNovember 17, 07:04 PM • 9072 views
Scientists have discovered a lost continent of Earth that disappeared 155 million years agoNovember 17, 07:09 PM • 10575 views
US Congress began work on advancing a bill on tough sanctions against Russia - GrahamNovember 17, 07:24 PM • 4224 views
Montenegro's Foreign Ministry warned the Russian ambassador about the possible consequences of his statementsNovember 17, 07:37 PM • 3026 views
NATO explained why it does not shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine01:39 AM • 12677 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 54413 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 87668 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 80555 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 137694 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 115210 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Oleh Syniehubov
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Great Britain
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 21978 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 30636 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 31089 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 24676 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 43815 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Hill
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot

US Congress wants to check if Orthodox churches in America are connected to Russian special services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 846 views

A group of Republican congressmen appealed to the US Attorney General with a request to check the possible use of Orthodox communities in the US by Russian special services. This is related to the lobbying activities of the Russian Orthodox Church abroad.

US Congress wants to check if Orthodox churches in America are connected to Russian special services

A group of Republican congressmen in the House of Representatives appealed to Attorney General Pam Bondi to check whether Russian special services could have used Orthodox communities in the United States, connected with Moscow, for their own purposes. This is reported by the publication The Hill with reference to the appeal initiated by Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, reports UNN.

It became known that the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) is actively seeking to expand its political influence in the United States, in particular by organizing an event scheduled for November 18, which is aimed at lobbying members of Congress and their employees.

- states the collective letter that the lawmakers prepared for the US Attorney General.

Lawmakers draw attention to the fact that this week lobbyists and clergy associated with the Russian Orthodox Church are holding a series of meetings in Washington - both in Congress and with representatives of the Trump administration - as part of an event that has a pro-Russian character.

Such actions, the Republicans emphasize, raise "serious suspicions" that ROCOR or other church structures of Russian jurisdiction "may serve as tools for intelligence gathering or foreign influence operations."

Recall

The Czech government is considering imposing sanctions on Bishop Hilarion, head of the Russian Orthodox Church in the Czech Republic. This is due to the metropolitan's discovered ties with the Russian special service FSB.

The Russian Orthodox Church officially participates in the militarization of the occupied territories of Ukraine, having handed over a motorcycle for "combat missions" to priest Dmitry Krotkov. This priest, associated with the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and the FSB, previously organized "humanitarian missions" and supervised the arrangement of dugout churches.

Russia launches Orthodox messenger "Zosima" with access to all personal data26.09.25, 01:27 • 3658 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Pam Bondi
United States House of Representatives
The Hill
United States Congress
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Czech Republic
United States
Ukraine