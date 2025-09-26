Russia launches Orthodox messenger "Zosima" with access to all personal data

In Russia, a "Orthodox messenger" called "Zosima" has been launched. It has only been available for download for a few days, but has already caused a scandal. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

According to the CCD, users noticed that, according to the privacy policy, "Zosima" collects an extremely wide range of users' personal data, including passport data, addresses, income information, places of work, and even information about military service.

Registration takes place through "Gosuslugi", which automatically opens access to state databases - the post says.

Formally, the launch of the messenger is explained by the desire to make the Russian Orthodox Church "more modern" and "closer to young people." In reality, it is about creating another tool for digital control over the population.

"This once again confirms that the Russian Orthodox Church in Russia is actually part of the state apparatus and helps the authorities manage society. The "Zosima" messenger is another illustration of how the Kremlin, under a religious guise, is building a system of total surveillance over its own citizens," added the Center for Countering Disinformation.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians demand that schoolchildren install the MAX messenger. This application is a state messenger of the Russian Federation, which transmits all data from the phone to the authorities.

