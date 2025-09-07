The Kremlin is systematically expanding its influence on the education and leisure of Russian schoolchildren, forming a centralized model of ideological control. Key tools include state funding, media assets, and educational platforms controlled by structures close to the president. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU), according to UNN.

It is noted that the main supplier of school textbooks in Russia is the publishing house "Prosveshchenie", which is controlled by the "Fin-Partner" fund, associated with the Rotenberg brothers – long-time allies of Putin.

The state corporation "Rostec", headed by Sergey Chemezov, oversees the development of tasks for scientific and technical clubs and competitions, covering tens of thousands of schoolchildren across the country. - the report says.

Media consumption is largely controlled by structures belonging to Yuri Kovalchuk. His assets include "National Media Group", "Gazprom-Media", and VK – the owner of the new messenger Max, which is actively promoted among young people.

In 2025, the Russian government plans to spend 66 billion rubles on patriotic education programs. Of these, 20 billion will be allocated to finance the "Movement of the First" movement, which is equivalent to the annual budget of the Jewish Autonomous Region, where the level of gasification of residential buildings does not exceed 30% - writes the FISU.

In parallel, the Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation plans a large-scale expansion of the video surveillance system. By 2030, another 5 million cameras with face recognition function are to be installed in the regions. The total budget of the project is 12 billion rubles. As of today, more than 68 federal subjects have already integrated the technology, and the number of active cameras has exceeded 1 million units.

About 50,000 children from the occupied territories of Ukraine have undergone "patriotic education" in 116 Russian universities since 2022. They are taught military skills and instilled with an anti-Ukrainian worldview, depicting Ukrainian symbols as manifestations of "extremism."

