Russia forcibly involves Ukrainian children in military training in temporarily occupied territories - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

Russian invaders force Ukrainian children to undergo military training and participate in propaganda exercises. The CNS emphasizes that kidnapping and militarization of children is a war crime.

Russia forcibly involves Ukrainian children in military training in temporarily occupied territories - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russian invaders are forcing children to undergo military training and participate in propaganda exercises. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

A 15-year-old boy from Kherson region, who previously won medals at Ukrainian sports competitions, is now forced to undergo training at a Russian military camp on Shumshu Island.

According to human rights activists, this is not an isolated case, but part of the Kremlin's systemic campaign to abduct and militarize children.

Hundreds of children are abducted from the occupied territories, forced into "military lessons" and made to hate Ukraine. The enemy steals not only our present, but also our future

- noted the CNS.

The CNS also emphasizes that the abduction and militarization of children is a war crime, and those responsible must be held accountable for it. 

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine obtained new evidence of the mass abduction of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories. The information has already been handed over to law enforcement agencies for the return of the children and the prosecution of those responsible.

American senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, in turn, propose a bill to recognize Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism. This is due to the systemic abduction of Ukrainian children during the war, which threatens their Ukrainian identity.

