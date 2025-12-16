$42.250.05
Pentagon reports attack on drug smugglers' boats in Pacific: 8 dead

Kyiv • UNN

 144 views

The US Pentagon reported an attack on three boats in the Pacific Ocean, whose crew is suspected of drug smuggling. As a result, 8 people died, and President Donald Trump justified these attacks as a necessary escalation to stop the flow of drugs into the US.

Pentagon reports attack on drug smugglers' boats in Pacific: 8 dead

On Monday, December 15, the US Pentagon reported an attack on three boats in the Pacific Ocean, whose crew is suspected of drug smuggling. As a result, 8 people died, UNN reports with reference to Associated Press News.

Details

The American military stated that these strikes were aimed at "designated terrorist organizations." President Donald Trump justified these attacks and called them necessary to stop the flow of drugs into the United States.

He also stated that the United States is engaged in an "armed conflict" with drug cartels.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other senior national security officials are also expected to hold closed briefings for lawmakers in the House and Senate.

Recall

In November of this year, six people died after US forces struck two vessels allegedly linked to drug cartels in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Yevhen Ustimenko

