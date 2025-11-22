$42.150.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US Congress collects signatures to vote on new sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick has launched a campaign to collect signatures to vote on a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia. This comes amid reports of a possible "peace plan" for Ukraine, which Fitzpatrick called "propaganda."

US Congress collects signatures to vote on new sanctions against Russia

Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick has launched a campaign to collect signatures to put a bill to a vote that provides for strengthening sanctions against Russia. He announced this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

Fitzpatrick announced increased efforts to pass new sanctions against Russia amid media reports that President Donald Trump is pushing for Ukraine to agree to a "peace plan" by November 27.

This propaganda, developed by Russia, must be rejected and ignored as the unserious nonsense that it is. This moment demands peace through strength, not appeasement

- the post says.

Fitzpatrick wrote that a group of congressmen informed the House leadership about collecting signatures for a so-called "discharge petition" "to force a vote on tough sanctions against Russia."

Recall

Earlier, US Permanent Representative to the UN Mike Waltz stated that Washington was ready to increase economic pressure on Russia. This will happen if the Kremlin does not agree to a ceasefire and does not start real negotiations, and continues to provide military support to Ukraine.

"Lukoil" dissolves international board of directors due to US sanctions pressure – Bloomberg21.11.25, 15:36 • 2224 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Social network
War in Ukraine
United States House of Representatives
United Nations
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine