US Congress collects signatures to vote on new sanctions against Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick has launched a campaign to collect signatures to vote on a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia. This comes amid reports of a possible "peace plan" for Ukraine, which Fitzpatrick called "propaganda."
Details
Fitzpatrick announced increased efforts to pass new sanctions against Russia amid media reports that President Donald Trump is pushing for Ukraine to agree to a "peace plan" by November 27.
This propaganda, developed by Russia, must be rejected and ignored as the unserious nonsense that it is. This moment demands peace through strength, not appeasement
Fitzpatrick wrote that a group of congressmen informed the House leadership about collecting signatures for a so-called "discharge petition" "to force a vote on tough sanctions against Russia."
Recall
Earlier, US Permanent Representative to the UN Mike Waltz stated that Washington was ready to increase economic pressure on Russia. This will happen if the Kremlin does not agree to a ceasefire and does not start real negotiations, and continues to provide military support to Ukraine.
