Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick has launched a campaign to collect signatures to put a bill to a vote that provides for strengthening sanctions against Russia. He announced this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Fitzpatrick announced increased efforts to pass new sanctions against Russia amid media reports that President Donald Trump is pushing for Ukraine to agree to a "peace plan" by November 27.

This propaganda, developed by Russia, must be rejected and ignored as the unserious nonsense that it is. This moment demands peace through strength, not appeasement