"Lukoil" dissolves international board of directors due to US sanctions pressure – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

Lukoil has dissolved the supervisory board of its international business due to US sanctions pressure. The company's management is concentrated in the hands of managing director Alexander Matitsyn; despite the reorganization, the international structure remains under Lukoil's control.

"Lukoil" dissolves international board of directors due to US sanctions pressure – Bloomberg

Russian company Lukoil announced the dissolution of the supervisory board of its international business – this is one of the first signs of the impact of new US sanctions, which began to take effect on Friday. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

During the board meeting on October 28, a decision was made to "recall" the CEO of the parent company, Sergey Kochkurov, as well as Yevgeny Khavkin and Gennady Fedotov. Data on changes to Lukoil International GmbH have already been entered into the Austrian corporate register. After the dissolution of the board, the company's management is effectively concentrated in the hands of Managing Director Alexander Matytsin. Despite the reorganization, the international structure remains fully under the control of Lukoil.

On the same day, the Vienna division published its audited report for 2022. The document, whose preparation took almost two years, for the first time details the company's financial results in the first year of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. The report states that Lukoil International received 95 billion euros in revenue and 7.8 billion euros in net profit – against the backdrop of the peak energy crisis in Europe.

Meanwhile, major players in the global energy market, including Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ADNOC, and the Carlyle Group investment fund, have already expressed interest in a possible acquisition of the company's assets, Bloomberg reports.

Stepan Haftko

