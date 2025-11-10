"I think we'll do it": Johnson on the vote to end the shutdown in the House of Representatives

US House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed confidence that there are enough votes in the House to pass a bill to restore government operations. This was reported by Axios, informs UNN.

It is noted that House lawmakers who have not attended sessions for more than 50 days will have to approve the document to end the government shutdown after it is passed by the Senate.

I think we're going to get it done. I'm stating the obvious to all my colleagues, Republicans and Democrats in the House: you need to start coming back to Capitol Hill right now. – Johnson told reporters when asked if there would be enough votes to pass the bill.

The publication indicates that House Democrats, including Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, previously criticized Senate Democrats for reaching a deal with Republicans on a compromise bill. Therefore, most House Democrats are likely to vote against it.

Lawmakers have 36 hours' notice to return, but Johnson on Monday morning urged his members to return to Washington as soon as possible, citing massive flight delays.

Earlier, the US Senate voted for a government funding bill, garnering the minimum required 60 votes. Now the document must be approved by the House of Representatives to end the longest shutdown, which has been ongoing since October 1.

US Senate Majority Leader John Thune said it was still unclear when the Senate would be able to vote on a final government reopening. He hopes a decision will be made early this week.

