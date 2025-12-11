$42.180.11
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US House of Representatives approves defense budget: how much will Ukraine get

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The US House of Representatives has passed the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2026. The document provides $800 million for Ukraine and measures to deter Russia and China.

US House of Representatives approves defense budget: how much will Ukraine get

The US House of Representatives has approved the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2026, which provides for continued military support for Ukraine, as well as measures to deter Russia and China. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the bill was supported by an overwhelming majority of lawmakers in the lower house of Congress: 312 votes "for", 112 "against", with the document supported by 94 Democrats and 18 Republicans.

The bill provides for the allocation of $800 million to Ukraine – $400 million each over the next two years as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which provides for the purchase of weapons and equipment directly from manufacturers for transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

- the publication states.

Also, according to the document, the US authorizes the Baltic Security Initiative and provides $175 million to support the defense of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

Recall

Earlier, the US Congress provided $800 million for aid to Ukraine as part of its defense budget for two years.

European military aid will not compensate Kyiv for the lack of support from the US - experts10.12.25, 13:57 • 2576 views

