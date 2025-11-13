Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history

US President Donald Trump signed a government funding bill, officially marking the end of the longest shutdown in US history. This was reported by CNN, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the document landed on the White House chief's desk after the House of Representatives voted to approve it.

Almost every Republican in the House, as well as several Democrats, voted for the bill, which creates a new funding gap in Congress on January 30, but some critical programs caught in the trap of the recent government shutdown will be protected from future political disputes, as the bill provides funding for several key agencies until the end of fiscal year 2026. - the publication writes.

Recall

The US House of Representatives voted for final approval of the bill to resume government operations.

Earlier, the US Senate supported the final version of the financial document to resume the federal government's work and end the longest shutdown in the country's history.

