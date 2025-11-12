$42.010.06
The longest shutdown in US history is ending, but government reopening will take several days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1014 views

The longest shutdown in US history is ending, but it could take anywhere from several days to over a week for federal agencies to fully resume operations. The US economy has suffered significant losses, and some services may take months to fully recover.

The longest shutdown in US history is ending, but government reopening will take several days

The longest US government shutdown is coming to an end, but it could take anywhere from a few days to over a week for federal agencies to fully resume operations. Payroll systems need updating, and accumulated applications for grants, loans, and customer calls remain unresolved. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Federal officials warn that some lockdown-related restrictions will remain in place. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated: "The administration intends to begin lifting air travel restrictions within a week of the government reopening." His forecast was confirmed by Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, noting to Bloomberg Television: "Thanksgiving travel should be great."

US Senate advances bill to end federal "shutdown"10.11.25, 18:58 • 8534 views

Furloughed employees will receive back pay, but recalculation may take time. According to Duffy, air traffic controllers will receive 70% of back pay within 24-48 hours, with the remainder approximately a week later. As previous experience from 2019 shows, full restoration of some services can take months, says Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

Current US shutdown has become the longest in history05.11.25, 10:32 • 3209 views

After six weeks of lockdown, the US economy suffered significant losses: analysts estimate that each week of downtime cost $10-15 billion. Some of the costs can be recovered, but some consequences will remain irreversible.

US Senate backs final document to avert shutdown11.11.25, 05:08 • 13434 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
United States Senate
Bloomberg L.P.