The longest shutdown in US history is ending, but government reopening will take several days

The longest US government shutdown is coming to an end, but it could take anywhere from a few days to over a week for federal agencies to fully resume operations. Payroll systems need updating, and accumulated applications for grants, loans, and customer calls remain unresolved. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Federal officials warn that some lockdown-related restrictions will remain in place. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated: "The administration intends to begin lifting air travel restrictions within a week of the government reopening." His forecast was confirmed by Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, noting to Bloomberg Television: "Thanksgiving travel should be great."

Furloughed employees will receive back pay, but recalculation may take time. According to Duffy, air traffic controllers will receive 70% of back pay within 24-48 hours, with the remainder approximately a week later. As previous experience from 2019 shows, full restoration of some services can take months, says Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

After six weeks of lockdown, the US economy suffered significant losses: analysts estimate that each week of downtime cost $10-15 billion. Some of the costs can be recovered, but some consequences will remain irreversible.

