08:57 AM • 5068 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
08:12 AM • 9438 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 10427 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 27609 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 29127 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 52996 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 40683 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 38660 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 35730 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 54403 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Current US shutdown has become the longest in history

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1174 views

The current US shutdown has surpassed the previous record set in 2018-2019. The Senate has been unable to break the deadlock, but lawmakers are hinting at a possible deal this week.

Current US shutdown has become the longest in history

The current shutdown of the US government has become the longest in the history of the United States, surpassing the previous record set in late 2018 - early 2019, UNN reports with reference to CBS News.

Details

On Tuesday, the Senate failed for the 14th time to advance a resolution passed by the House of Representatives to break the deadlock. The vote was 54-44, with no new Democrats participating to advance it.

Despite the outcome, lawmakers from both parties hinted at the outlines of a deal emerging to break the deadlock, possibly as early as this week. Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters that he believes "there are people who understand that this has been going on long enough" and "it's time to put an end to it."

Some Republicans said they expect Democrats to be more willing to vote to reopen the government after Tuesday's elections.

US local elections after Trump's return to the White House: President named reasons for Republican defeat05.11.25, 09:18 • 2096 views

US government shutdowns are a relatively recent phenomenon, which in their current form only began in 1980, when the Attorney General issued a series of legal opinions arguing the illegality of continued spending by government agencies without congressional authorization. Since then, there have been 15 shutdowns, including the current situation.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
State budget
US Elections
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
United States Congress
United States