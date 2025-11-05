ukenru
08:12 AM • 678 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 3022 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 23259 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 26003 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 51555 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 39777 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 38326 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 35416 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 51741 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 46614 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
US local elections after Trump's return to the White House: President named reasons for Republican defeat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1494 views

Donald Trump commented on the Democrats' victory in the gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey, as well as in the New York mayoral election. He attributed the Republican defeat to the government shutdown and the absence of his name on the ballots.

US local elections after Trump's return to the White House: President named reasons for Republican defeat

US President Donald Trump reacted to the Democrats' victory in the gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey, as well as in the New York mayoral election. This is reported by UNN with reference to Newsweek.

Details

As Trump noted on social media, "the US government shutdown, as well as the absence of Trump's name on the ballots, were the reasons for the Republicans' loss in the elections."

Democrats secured gubernatorial seats in Virginia and New Jersey with convincing victories by Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill, respectively. Both candidates focused on issues such as the cost of living, healthcare, and crime prevention, the publication states.

In New York, Zoran Mamdani defeated Andrew Cuomo, who was supported by Trump. Mamdani campaigned with a focus on rent freezes, public transport reform, and economic justice. He won the support of young voters, immigrants, and tenants – which ensured the highest turnout in a mayoral election in decades.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump responded to reports regarding a possible run for a third term. He stated that many people want him to participate, but he is not thinking about it yet.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Social network
New Jersey
Virginia
Donald Trump
New York City
United States