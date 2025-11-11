US Senate backs final document to avert shutdown

The US Senate supported the final version of the financial document to restore the work of the federal government and cancel the longest shutdown in the country's history. This is reported by CNN, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the compromise version of the bill will now be submitted to the House of Representatives for approval. Republican leaders hope that the document can be adopted as early as Wednesday.

The recently approved agreement, which President Donald Trump is expected to sign, provides for the restoration of critical services such as federal food aid, as well as the payment of hundreds of thousands of federal employees - the publication writes.

The authors add that House lawmakers are now returning to Washington to "end the historic government shutdown" this week.

Recall

Earlier, the US Senate preliminarily voted for the government funding bill, gaining the minimum required 60 votes.

US Senate Majority Leader John Thune stated that it is still unknown when the Senate will be able to vote for the final restoration of government work. He hoped that the decision would be made early this week.

