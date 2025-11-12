US Democrats release Epstein documents: Trump 'knew about the girls'

US House Democrats have released emails from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in which he claimed that Donald Trump was aware of the girls involved in his cases. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The documents, released on Wednesday, mention Epstein's letters to writer Michael Wolff and to Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for trafficking minors. In one 2019 letter, Epstein wrote that Trump "knew about the girls because he asked Ghislaine to stop." In another, dated 2011, he claimed that Trump "spent hours at my house" with one of the victims, whose name is redacted.

Trump has consistently denied any involvement in Epstein's crimes, stating that their relationship ended long before his arrest. The White House has not yet commented on the release of the documents.

The top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, Robert Garcia, called on the Justice Department to fully declassify Epstein's files.

The more Donald Trump tries to hide the Epstein files, the more we find out — he stated, emphasizing that the new materials raise questions about the nature of the connections between Trump and the convicted financier.

Recall

In early September, American lawmakers released an album for Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday, containing an alleged letter and drawing signed by Donald Trump.

Trump sued The New York Times for $15 billion, accusing the publication of spreading "false and defamatory content." The lawsuit is related to articles about Trump's possible involvement in the "Epstein case" and the newspaper's support for Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump also stated that he never visited Jeffrey Epstein's private island, as he declined the financier's invitation.