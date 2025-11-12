US Democrats release Epstein documents: Trump 'knew about the girls'

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
03:53 PM • 6184 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
03:00 PM • 13032 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
02:21 PM • 16750 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 20776 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 21076 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 23263 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 39943 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 62078 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 81170 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 126916 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 56289 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 55772 views
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"November 12, 09:15 AM • 30300 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 25200 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 36374 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhoto02:08 PM • 16949 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 36714 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 25607 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 56108 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 126920 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Yulia Svyrydenko
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films04:40 PM • 894 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 15874 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 56587 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 57537 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 33358 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Bild

US Democrats release Epstein documents: Trump 'knew about the girls'

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2214 views

In the US, Democrats released Jeffrey Epstein's emails, in which he claimed that Donald Trump was aware of the girls involved in his affairs. Trump has consistently denied any involvement in Epstein's crimes.

US Democrats release Epstein documents: Trump 'knew about the girls'

US House Democrats have released emails from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in which he claimed that Donald Trump was aware of the girls involved in his cases. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The documents, released on Wednesday, mention Epstein's letters to writer Michael Wolff and to Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for trafficking minors. In one 2019 letter, Epstein wrote that Trump "knew about the girls because he asked Ghislaine to stop." In another, dated 2011, he claimed that Trump "spent hours at my house" with one of the victims, whose name is redacted.

New York Post: Epstein claimed prosecutors offered him freedom for exposing Trump - cellmate06.11.25, 15:53 • 3086 views

Trump has consistently denied any involvement in Epstein's crimes, stating that their relationship ended long before his arrest. The White House has not yet commented on the release of the documents.

The top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, Robert Garcia, called on the Justice Department to fully declassify Epstein's files. 

Prince Andrew renounces royal titles amid Epstein scandal17.10.25, 21:14 • 2813 views

The more Donald Trump tries to hide the Epstein files, the more we find out

— he stated, emphasizing that the new materials raise questions about the nature of the connections between Trump and the convicted financier.

Recall

In early September, American lawmakers released an album for Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday, containing an alleged letter and drawing signed by Donald Trump.

Trump sued The New York Times for $15 billion, accusing the publication of spreading "false and defamatory content." The lawsuit is related to articles about Trump's possible involvement in the "Epstein case" and the newspaper's support for Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump also stated that he never visited Jeffrey Epstein's private island, as he declined the financier's invitation.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
US Elections
Jeffrey Epstein
United States Department of Justice
Kamala Harris
United States House of Representatives
The New York Times
White House
Reuters
Donald Trump