Prince Andrew renounces royal titles amid Epstein scandal

British Prince Andrew announced that he is giving up his royal titles, including the title of Duke of York, after "discussions with the King," UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

"In discussion with the King, my immediate and wider family, we have concluded that the ongoing accusations against me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as always, to put my duty to my family and country first. I adhere to my decision, made five years ago, to withdraw from public life," Prince Andrew's statement reads.

"With His Majesty's consent, we believe that I should now take another step. Therefore, I will no longer use my title or the honors that were bestowed upon me. As I have said before, I strongly deny the accusations against me," the statement said.

Prince Andrew's children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will retain their titles, the BBC has learned.

Addition

Prince Andrew has already ceased to be a "working member of the royal family" and has lost the right to use his title of His Royal Highness.

Andrew has faced scrutiny over his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including questions about when he actually ceased contact.

In his BBC Newsnight interview, Prince Andrew stated that he severed all ties with Epstein after they were photographed together in New York in December 2010.

But emails sent several months later emerged, indicating that Andrew privately maintained contact with Epstein, including exchanging messages.