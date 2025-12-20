$42.340.00
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 14398 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 16874 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 13150 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 15693 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 23732 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 27537 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 25120 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24393 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 19917 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Zelenskyy: the most difficult issues remain territories, ZNPP, and reconstruction, but Ukraine has submitted its vision to the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2410 views

Ukraine has submitted its vision to the US on the most difficult issues, including territories, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and reconstruction funding. The results of discussions between the American and Russian sides are expected.

Zelenskyy: the most difficult issues remain territories, ZNPP, and reconstruction, but Ukraine has submitted its vision to the US

The most difficult issues remain those of territories, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and financing reconstruction, while Ukraine has conveyed its vision to the United States and awaits the results of discussions between the American and Russian sides. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists, as reported by UNN.

The most difficult issues were and remain the territory of Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The third issue is money for reconstruction. There are a few more technical issues regarding security guarantees, monitoring format, etc. This is if we are talking about the 20-point plan. The issue here is not about points of intersection, but about the fact that today, at this very moment, at this hour, we have conveyed our vision to the United States. They will communicate with Russia, and we are waiting for a response.

- said Zelenskyy.

Details

He added that there will be communication between the Ukrainian and American groups in Florida regarding this.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the proposed format for a possible joint meeting after negotiations between the US and Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Energoatom
Energy
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine