Zelenskyy: the most difficult issues remain territories, ZNPP, and reconstruction, but Ukraine has submitted its vision to the US

The most difficult issues remain those of territories, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and financing reconstruction, while Ukraine has conveyed its vision to the United States and awaits the results of discussions between the American and Russian sides. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to journalists, as reported by UNN.

The most difficult issues were and remain the territory of Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The third issue is money for reconstruction. There are a few more technical issues regarding security guarantees, monitoring format, etc. This is if we are talking about the 20-point plan. The issue here is not about points of intersection, but about the fact that today, at this very moment, at this hour, we have conveyed our vision to the United States. They will communicate with Russia, and we are waiting for a response. - said Zelenskyy.

Details

He added that there will be communication between the Ukrainian and American groups in Florida regarding this.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the proposed format for a possible joint meeting after negotiations between the US and Russia.