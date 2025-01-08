Return of Ukrainian children and support for Syria: what Zelenskyy discussed with the Emir of Qatar

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. They discussed the return of Ukrainian children and support for Syria, UNN reports.

Thanked for Qatar's participation in the Peace Summit and praised its role in the return of 53 Ukrainian children forcibly removed by Russia, as well as in providing them with the necessary medical and psychological assistance. They agreed to continue working on the return of other Ukrainian children forcibly displaced by Russia - Zelensky said.

According to the President, the parties also discussed cooperation in support of Syria.

"Ukraine remains a guarantor of global food security and has already sent 500 tons of wheat flour to Syria. I have invited Qatar to support the Food from Ukraine humanitarian initiative to provide further assistance to Syria," Zelenskyy summarized.

