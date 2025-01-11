Scandal with the construction of Hryshko Botanical Garden: KCMA calls on the National Academy of Sciences to immediately terminate the contract

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, will appeal to the management of the Hryshko Botanical Garden in Kyiv and the National Academy of Sciences with a recommendation to immediately terminate the contract that provides for the construction of the botanical garden, UNN reports.

According to Tkachenko, he will appeal to the leadership of the Botanical and National Academy of Sciences with a recommendation to immediately terminate the investment agreement that the State Audit Service found in 2018, which provided for the development of the botanical garden.

He emphasized that the botanical garden is part of the nature reserve fund of Ukraine and has objects of national importance. They are subject to a special regime of protection, reproduction and use.

The land of the National Botanical Garden in Kyiv was transferred for residential development despite the ban. We are talking about a plot of land at 1 Sadovo-Botanichna Street (formerly Timiryazivska Street).