Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 69105 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 153487 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130584 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137985 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136100 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174915 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111370 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167003 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104587 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113989 views

How much does it cost to buy pensionable service - an expert's answer

How much does it cost to buy pensionable service - an expert's answer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35132 views

Ukrainians can officially buy pensionable service record for retirement. One month of pensionable service costs UAH 1760, and one year costs UAH 21 thousand, according to an expert at the Institute of Demography.

Ukrainians who lack a few months or years of pensionable service to retire can officially buy it. The cost of one month of experience is 1760 hryvnias, and a year will cost 21 thousand hryvnias, said Lidia Tkachenko, a leading researcher at the Ptukha Institute of Demography and Social Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, on the air of KIEV24, UNN reports.

You can buy it, but it's clear that it will cost some money... You need to pay a minimum contribution for each month - 22% multiplied by the minimum wage (8000 hryvnias - ed.). That is, you have to pay 1760 hryvnias for one month of experience, and a year of purchased experience will cost 21 thousand hryvnias

- Tkachenko answered the journalist's question about the amount of money she was talking about if a few months or years are not enough to retire and can be bought.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN reported that in March 2025, pensions will be indexed in Ukraine, as provided by law. According to analysts, the recalculation will be carried out in accordance with the inflation rate of 13 to 17%.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyEconomy
national-academy-of-sciences-of-ukraineNational Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

