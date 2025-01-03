How much does it cost to buy pensionable service - an expert's answer

Ukrainians who lack a few months or years of pensionable service to retire can officially buy it. The cost of one month of experience is 1760 hryvnias, and a year will cost 21 thousand hryvnias, said Lidia Tkachenko, a leading researcher at the Ptukha Institute of Demography and Social Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, on the air of KIEV24, UNN reports.

You can buy it, but it's clear that it will cost some money... You need to pay a minimum contribution for each month - 22% multiplied by the minimum wage (8000 hryvnias - ed.). That is, you have to pay 1760 hryvnias for one month of experience, and a year of purchased experience will cost 21 thousand hryvnias - Tkachenko answered the journalist's question about the amount of money she was talking about if a few months or years are not enough to retire and can be bought.

Earlier, UNN reported that in March 2025, pensions will be indexed in Ukraine, as provided by law. According to analysts, the recalculation will be carried out in accordance with the inflation rate of 13 to 17%.