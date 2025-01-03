How much does it cost to buy pensionable service - an expert's answer
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainians can officially buy pensionable service record for retirement. One month of pensionable service costs UAH 1760, and one year costs UAH 21 thousand, according to an expert at the Institute of Demography.
Ukrainians who lack a few months or years of pensionable service to retire can officially buy it. The cost of one month of experience is 1760 hryvnias, and a year will cost 21 thousand hryvnias, said Lidia Tkachenko, a leading researcher at the Ptukha Institute of Demography and Social Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, on the air of KIEV24, UNN reports.
You can buy it, but it's clear that it will cost some money... You need to pay a minimum contribution for each month - 22% multiplied by the minimum wage (8000 hryvnias - ed.). That is, you have to pay 1760 hryvnias for one month of experience, and a year of purchased experience will cost 21 thousand hryvnias
Recall
