“Courtyard with Crows": Kyiv City Council assures that there will be no construction on Reitarska Street

There will be no construction in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv at 9 Reitarska Street, where the Yard with Crows is located. This was announced by the Deputy Mayor - Secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

The yard with crows is under protection! There will be no construction! Recently, rumors have been circulating that the Courtyard with Crows at 9 Reitarska Street may be built over. This is not true! - Bondarenko said.

He emphasized that the territory is located in the Central Historical Area of Kyiv, in the archaeological and architectural protection zones, as well as in the buffer zone of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Bondarenko said that the land plot remains in the category of historical and cultural designation. No residential complexes, shopping centers or office skyscrapers will be built there.

Bondarenko explained that the Kyiv City Council leased it for 10 years only for the operation and maintenance of tourist infrastructure and catering facilities.

According to him, the company owns the buildings at 9 Reitarska Street, lit. A (233.2 sq. m.), lit. B, C (130.4 sq.m.), lit. D (25 sq.m.), lit. E (27.9 sq.m.), lit. K (23.9 sq.m.), lit. L (24.7 sq.m.). These facilities are used for public catering.

In July 2024, lawyer Dmytro Perov reportedthat the Kyiv City Council had leased a plot of land at 9 Reitarska Street, in the courtyard with crows, to the Center for Regional Development LLC for the construction and maintenance of tourist infrastructure.

This decision caused a negative reaction in society

The NGO Heritage filed a lawsuit with the Kyiv District Administrative Court to cancel the decision of the Kyiv City Council, which allows for new construction on the Reitarska site.

The land of the National Botanical Garden in Kyiv was transferred for residential development despite the ban. We are talking about a plot of land at 1 Sadovo-Botanichna Street (formerly Timiryazivska Street).

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said that he would appeal to the management of the Hryshko Botanical Garden in Kyiv and the National Academy of Sciences with a recommendation to immediately terminate the contract that provides for the construction of the botanical garden.

The OGP reported that environmental prosecutors are checking the legality of the planned construction in the Hryshko National Botanical Garden and will give a legal assessment based on the results of the inspection in accordance with the requirements of current legislation.