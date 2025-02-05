“Courtyard with Crows": Kyiv City Council assures that there will be no construction on Reitarska Street

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 50254 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 99178 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103456 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119481 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101105 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126762 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103021 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113251 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116870 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160310 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104422 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100463 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 74565 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108439 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102745 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119481 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126762 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160310 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150566 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 182735 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102771 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108465 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137386 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139169 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167053 views
“Courtyard with Crows": Kyiv City Council assures that there will be no construction on Reitarska Street

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38345 views

The Kyiv City Council has denied rumors about the construction of a “Courtyard with Crows” at 9 Reitarska Street. The site was leased for 10 years exclusively for tourist infrastructure and catering facilities.

There will be no construction in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv at 9 Reitarska Street, where the Yard with Crows is located. This was announced by the Deputy Mayor - Secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

The yard with crows is under protection! There will be no construction! Recently, rumors have been circulating that the Courtyard with Crows at 9 Reitarska Street may be built over. This is not true!

- Bondarenko said.

Details

He emphasized that the territory is located in the Central Historical Area of Kyiv, in the archaeological and architectural protection zones, as well as in the buffer zone of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Bondarenko said that the land plot remains in the category of historical and cultural designation. No residential complexes, shopping centers or office skyscrapers will be built there.

Bondarenko explained that the Kyiv City Council leased it for 10 years only for the operation and maintenance of tourist infrastructure and catering facilities.

According to him, the company owns the buildings at 9 Reitarska Street, lit. A (233.2 sq. m.), lit. B, C (130.4 sq.m.), lit. D (25 sq.m.), lit. E (27.9 sq.m.), lit. K (23.9 sq.m.), lit. L (24.7 sq.m.). These facilities are used for public catering.

Context

In July 2024, lawyer Dmytro Perov reportedthat the Kyiv City Council had leased a plot of land at 9 Reitarska Street, in the courtyard with crows, to the Center for Regional Development LLC for the construction and maintenance of tourist infrastructure.

This decision caused a negative reaction in society

The NGO Heritage filed a lawsuit with the Kyiv District Administrative Court to cancel the decision of the Kyiv City Council, which allows for new construction on the Reitarska site.

Add

The land of the National Botanical Garden in Kyiv was transferred for residential development despite the ban. We are talking about a plot of land at 1 Sadovo-Botanichna Street (formerly Timiryazivska Street).

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said that he would appeal to the management of the Hryshko Botanical Garden in Kyiv and the National Academy of Sciences with a recommendation to immediately terminate the contract that provides for the construction of the botanical garden.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko , reportedthat he would appeal to the management of the Hryshko Botanical Garden in Kyiv and the National Academy of Sciences with a recommendation to immediately terminate the contract that provides for the construction of the botanical garden.

The OGP reported that environmental prosecutors are checking the legality of the planned construction in the Hryshko National Botanical Garden and will give a legal assessment based on the results of the inspection in accordance with the requirements of current legislation.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyKyiv
unescoUNESCO
national-academy-of-sciences-of-ukraineNational Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising